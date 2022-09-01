New Suit - Copyright

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Thursday in Tennessee Western District Court on behalf of Allure Bridals. The complaint takes aim at 7Enet.com and other defendants for allegedly selling counterfeit Allure wedding dresses online by using copyrighted photographs of models wearing actual Allure products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-02579, American Clothing Express, Inc. d/b/a Allure Bridals v. Istanbuldc Veri Merkezi Ltd et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 01, 2022, 6:59 PM