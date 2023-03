New Suit - Copyright

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Friday in Tennessee Western District Court on behalf of Allure Bridals and Justin Alexander. The sealed complaint names Imerle Ltd. and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02151, American Clothing Express, Inc. d/b/a Allure Bridals et al v. Imerle, Ltd. et al.

Plaintiffs

American Clothing Express, Inc. d/b/a Allure Bridals

Justin Alexander, Inc.

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

defendants

Di Huang

Imerle, Ltd.

Zhiyu Ding

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims