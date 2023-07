New Suit

The American Civil Liberties Union sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Tuesday in California Northern District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The suit seeks documents pertaining to the availability of electronic legal research materials at ICE detention centers. The case is 3:23-cv-03450, American Civil Liberties Union v. United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement et al.

Government

July 11, 2023, 6:13 PM

Plaintiffs

American Civil Liberties Union

Plaintiffs

American Civil Liberties Union Foundation

American Civil Liberties Union

defendants

United States Department of Homeland Security

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement

nature of claim: 895/under the Freedom of Information Act