New Suit

The American Civil Liberties Union sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Thursday in California Northern District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The court action, filed by Goodwin Procter, seeks records related to the provision of COVID-19 antiviral drugs to people held in ICE custody. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01795, American Civil Liberties Union v. United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement et al.

Government

April 13, 2023, 5:54 PM

Plaintiffs

American Civil Liberties Union

Plaintiffs

Goodwin Procter

defendants

United States Department of Homeland Security

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement

nature of claim: 895/under the Freedom of Information Act