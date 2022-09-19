New Suit

Foley Hoag filed a FOIA lawsuit Monday in Massachusetts District Court against the U.S. Department of Defense, the CIA and other defendants in relation to the alleged 'declassified' documents found at Mar-a-Lago, the residence of former President Donald Trump. The suit seeks the declassification standing order, any written documents regarding the order from the Executive Office and all records that were declassified pursuant to the Alleged Declassification Standing Order. The suit was brought on behalf of American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts. The case is 1:22-cv-11532, American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts, Inc. v. Central Intelligence Agency et al.

Aerospace & Defense

September 19, 2022, 10:39 AM