New Suit - FOIA

Goodwin Procter filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit Thursday in California Northern District Court on behalf of the ACLU Foundation of Northern California and the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation. The complaint seeks information regarding complaints received by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and its offices relating to language access in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-09083, American Civil Liberties Union Foundation et al v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security et al.

Government

December 23, 2022, 5:51 AM