New Suit

The ACLU filed a lawsuit against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Wednesday in California Northern District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The suit, brought by Goodwin Procter and in-house attorneys at the ACLU, seeks records pertaining to ICE's periodic inspections of immigration detention facilities. The case is 3:22-cv-07534, American Civil Liberties Union Foundation et al. v. United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

November 30, 2022, 8:54 PM