New Suit - FOIA

American Civil Liberties Union sued Central Intelligence Agency, U.S. Department of Justice and other defendants Friday in New York Southern District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The lawsuit seeks records concerning Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which is a law that authorizes warrantless surveillance of international communications. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00907, American Civil Liberties Union et al v. National Security Agency et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

February 03, 2023, 3:55 PM