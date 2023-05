New Suit - FOIA

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit Wednesday in the District of Columbia District Court. The suit, against the Federal Bureau of Prisons, seeks records related to certain information regarding the movement of incarcerated people to home confinement under the authority of the CARES Act. The case is 1:23-cv-01338, American Civil Liberties Union et al v. Federal Bureau Of Prisons.

Plaintiffs

American Civil Liberties Union

American Civil Liberties Union Foundation

American Civil Liberties Union Of The District Of Columbia

defendants

Federal Bureau Of Prisons

nature of claim: 895/under the Freedom of Information Act