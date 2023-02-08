New Suit - Trademark

Adams and Reese filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of American City Business Journals Inc. (ACBJ), publisher of the 'the Business Journals.' The complaint pursues claims against That's Great News for its ongoing unauthorized use of the 'ACBJ' marks in connection with the sale of customized wall plaques for people and companies that have been featured in ACBJ’s titles. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00265, American City Business Journals, Inc. v. That's Great News, LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 08, 2023, 6:43 AM