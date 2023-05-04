New Suit - Trademark

Adams and Reese filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of American City Business Journals, which publishes 45 business magazines nationwide, including the Tampa Bay Business Journal. The complaint names Babcox Media, Lifestyle Media Group and Tampa Bay Business & Wealth Magazine, which allegedly market products that compete with the plaintiff’s magazine using confusingly similar marks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00978, American City Business Journals, Inc. v. Babcox Media, Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 04, 2023, 3:47 PM

Plaintiffs

American City Business Journals, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Adams and Reese

defendants

Babcox Media, Inc.

Bridgette Bello

Lifestyle Media Group, LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims