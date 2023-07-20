New Suit - Federal Advisory Committee Act

The American Chemistry Council sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) on Thursday in District of Columbia District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Crowell & Moring, centers on a NAS review of an EPA toxicology assessment of the chemical formaldehyde. According to the complaint, the NAS failed to form an unbiased committee, accommodate public input or otherwise fairly review the assessment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02113, American Chemistry Council, Inc. v. National Academy Of Sciences et al.

Government

July 20, 2023, 3:12 PM

Plaintiffs

American Chemistry Council, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Crowell & Moring

defendants

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Michael S. Regan

National Academy Of Sciences

nature of claim: 890/