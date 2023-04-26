New Suit - Employment

Armstrong Teasdale filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Missouri Eastern District Court on behalf of American Boiler Services Inc., a commercial and industrial boiler service, repair and installation provider. The complaint pursues claims against former American Boiler sales engineer, Stephen M. Groves for allegedly soliciting customers and misappropriating confidential and sensitive business information in favor of competitor, Combustion Equipment Solutions & Consulting. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00537, American Boiler Services, Inc. v. Groves.

Business Services

April 26, 2023, 5:10 AM

Plaintiffs

American Boiler Services, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Armstrong Teasdale

defendants

Stephen M. Groves

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract