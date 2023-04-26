Armstrong Teasdale filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Missouri Eastern District Court on behalf of American Boiler Services Inc., a commercial and industrial boiler service, repair and installation provider. The complaint pursues claims against former American Boiler sales engineer, Stephen M. Groves for allegedly soliciting customers and misappropriating confidential and sensitive business information in favor of competitor, Combustion Equipment Solutions & Consulting. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00537, American Boiler Services, Inc. v. Groves.
April 26, 2023, 5:10 AM