American Bankruptcy Institute President Behind Push for Subc...

When Soneet Kapila of KapilaMukamal began his term as president of the American Bankruptcy Institute, which comes to a close on Sunday, he focused on a "critical mission": the Subchapter V legislation, also known as the Small Business Reorganization Act. Enacted in 2020, the act provides a method for businesses to reorganize more expediently than in a traditional Chapter 11 bankruptcy case. The main recommendation of the Subchapter V Task Force is to keep the $7.5 million debt limit.

April 18, 2024, 4:12 PM

