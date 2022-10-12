New Suit - Trademark

The American Automobile Association, also known as 'Triple A,' filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Courtesy Automotive Service Center on Wednesday in Colorado District Court. The suit, brought by Beusse Sanks, accuses the defendant of continuing to market itself as a 'AAA Approved Auto Repair Facility' on physical signage and on its website despite the termination of its relationship with AAA in 2019. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02685, American Automobile Association Inc. v. Courtesy Automotive Service Center Inc. et al.

Automotive

October 12, 2022, 7:51 PM