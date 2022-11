Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Huvepharma Inc. to Texas Northern District Court. The suit targets American Animal Health Inc. for allegedly failing to meet its minimum purchase requirements agreed upon in its supply and distribution agreement. The case is 3:22-cv-02605, American Animal Health, Inc. v. Huvepharma, Inc.

Health Care

November 21, 2022, 11:25 AM