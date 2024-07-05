Who Got The Work

O'Melveny & Myers partners Kim Williams and Tristan Morales have stepped in as defense counsel to Southwest Airlines in a pending civil rights lawsuit in connection with the company's 'Lánzate!' travel award program, which gives free flights to students. The action, filed May 20 in Texas Northern District Court by Consovoy McCarthy PLLC and LawFair on behalf of the American Alliance for Equal Rights, contends that only Latino students are eligible for the program; unlawfully making race a factor for admission. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sidney A. Fitzwater, is 3:24-cv-01209, American Alliance for Equal Rights v. Southwest Airlines Co.

Transportation & Logistics

July 05, 2024, 11:18 AM

Plaintiffs

American Alliance for Equal Rights

Plaintiffs

Consovoy Mccarthy PLLC

Lawfair LLC

Defendants

Southwest Airlines Co

defendant counsels

O'Melveny & Myers

Nature of Claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation