American Airlines Group sued air travel consolidator U.S.A. Gateway, doing business as GTT Travel, Wednesday in Texas Northern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The court action, brought by Kelly Hart & Hallman and Greenberg Traurig, accuses GTT of engaging in forbidden ticketing practices by profiting from incentives it receives from airlines, fees its receives from sub-agents and certain commission payments in violation of its travel agency agreement with American Airlines. According to the suit, GTT purports that its 'yearly turnover' is more than $2 billion. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00781, American Airlines v. U.S.A. Gateway dba Gtt Travel.

July 27, 2023, 8:33 AM

Plaintiffs

American Airlines

Plaintiffs

Kelly Hart & Hallman

defendants

U.S.A. Gateway dba Gtt Travel

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract