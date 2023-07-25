New Suit - Contract

American Airlines sued travel agency Kiwi.com for breach of contract on Tuesday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Kelly Hart & Hallman and Greenberg Traurig, accuses Kiwi of unlawfully continuing to hold itself out as an authorized seller of American Airline tickets despite the airline's termination of the parties agency contract. According to the complaint, Southwest Airlines recently obtained injunctive relief against Kiwi based on similar abusive practices. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00775, American Airlines Inc. v. Kiwi.com Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 25, 2023, 7:33 PM

American Airlines, Inc.

Kelly Hart & Hallman

Greenberg Traurig

Kiwi.com, Inc.

Kiwi.com, S.R.O.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract