McKool Smith and Kelly, Hart & Hallman filed a complaint of declaratory judgment on behalf of American Airlines in Texas Northern District Court on Thursday. The complaint, seeking a declaration establishing non-infringement of eight patents pertaining to marketing and monetization, brings claims against Advanced Transactions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00576, American Airlines Inc v. Advanced Transactions LLC.

June 08, 2023, 12:53 PM

American Airlines, Inc

McKool Smith

Kelly Hart & Hallman

Advanced Transactions, LLC

