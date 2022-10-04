American Airlines CEO Defends JetBlue Deal to Federal Judge ...

News From Law.com

American Airlines' CEO said Monday that his airline needed a partnership with JetBlue because Delta Air Lines had bulked up through a merger sooner than American, had more takeoff and landing rights at New York airports, and fewer unionized workers. Robert Isom also conceded that Delta has "run a nice, reliable airline" and enjoys some cost advantages over American. The Justice Department and six states are suing American and JetBlue in federal court over their regional partnership in the Northeast.

Massachusetts

October 04, 2022, 10:45 PM