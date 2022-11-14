Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith removed a lawsuit against Westchester Fire Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Chubb, to Florida Southern District Court on Monday. The complaint, filed by Zebersky Payne Shaw Lewenz on behalf of American Aero Group LLC, seeks a declaration that Westchester has a duty to defend and indemnify American Aero in an underlying employment discrimination lawsuit. The case is 0:22-cv-62114, American Aero Group, LLC v. Westchester Fire Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 14, 2022, 6:50 PM