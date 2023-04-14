New Suit - Trade Secrets

American Achievement Corp. d/b/a Balfour, which sells class jewelry, yearbooks and other personalized products relating to high school commencement services, filed a trade secrets lawsuit against former employee Jennifer Fitzgerald on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Holland & Knight, accuses the defendant of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information in her new role with competitor Cady Studios. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03139, American Achievement Corp. v. Fitzgerald.

Education

April 14, 2023, 8:08 PM

Plaintiffs

American Achievement Corporation

Plaintiffs

Holland & Knight

defendants

Jennifer Fitzgerald

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract