New Suit - Product Liability

Merck, the New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company, was hit with a product liability lawsuit Monday in New York Northern District Court over its Gardasil HPV vaccine. The lawsuit, part of a string of similar litigation, was brought by the Lanier Law Firm on behalf of Ashley America who received the vaccine at age 18 and sustained long-lasting physical injuries such as non-epileptic seizures, autoimmune dysregulation and others. The suit also alleges that the vaccine has a questionable efficacy rate as a result of it being fast-tracked by the FDA in 2006. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-01049, America v. Merck & Co., Inc. et al.