America Is Not, And Never Has Been, Colorblind. | Law.com Ra...

Those words are uncomfortable to write because I am a criminal defense attorney and law professor who has devoted her life to the principle that justice is blind. Or at least that it should be. But empty clichés like "justice is blind" ring hollow in a country that is anything but blind, especially when it comes to race. Standing on cliché rather than settled law, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled recently that affirmative action violates the Fourteenth Amendment.

District of Columbia

August 11, 2023, 8:01 AM

