Zurich American Insurance Co. was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The court action was brought by Zebersky Payne Shaw Lewenz on behalf of America Aero Group, a manufacturer of parts for the aviation industry. The suit seeks a declaration that Zurich has a duty to compensate the plaintiff for time-sensitive airplane parts that ‘spoiled’ when the plaintiff could not access its inventory due to COVID-19 restrictions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01861, America Aero Group, LLC v. Zurich American Insurance Company.

March 24, 2023, 5:10 PM

America Aero Group, LLC

Zebersky Payne Shaw Lewenz, LLP

Zurich American Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute