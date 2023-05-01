Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote on Monday removed a lawsuit against Water Technology Inc. and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Greenberg Traurig on behalf of Ameream LLC, accuses the defendants of improperly constructing project elements and attractions at the plaintiff's amusement and water park. The complaint further contends that the defendants failed to correct the deficient work. Liberty Mutual, the supplier of a performance bond, was also named as a defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02389, Ameream LLC v. Water Technology Inc. et al.

Insurance

May 01, 2023, 3:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Ameream LLC

defendants

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

American Wave Machines Inc.

Innovent Air Handling Equipment LLC

Neuman Pools Inc.

Water Technology Inc.

defendant counsels

Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects