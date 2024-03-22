Who Got The Work

Mircea A. Tipescu and Louis Constantinou of Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff have entered appearances for DoorDash, the app-based food delivery service, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, which asserts two patents, was filed Dec. 22 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Pribanic & Pribanic and Stamoulis & Weinblatt on behalf of Ameranth. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge W. Scott Hardy, is 2:23-cv-02165, Ameranth, Inc. v. Doordash, Inc. et al.

Gig Economy

March 22, 2024, 10:29 AM

