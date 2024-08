News From Law.com

Even after the dismissal of claims, there are still remaining rounds of litigation in a federal class-action complaint against BusPatrol, a widely used AI system helping New York communities adjudicate alleged violations for passing school buses. The door has been left open to an amended complaint and defense lawyers from Nixon Peabody say they are contemplating a motion seeking sanctions.

AI & Automation

August 26, 2024, 2:26 PM