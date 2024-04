News From Law.com

The Appellate Court ruled that a 2014 amendment to a Connecticut statute did not change the definition of an underinsured motorist. The lawsuit was filed after a 2018 car collision, which alleged that Cheyanne E. Wheeler turned into the lane where one of the plaintiffs, Caitlyn Bouchard, was driving, court records show. Bouchard and her two daughters were injured, the complaint said.

