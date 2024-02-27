Who Got The Work

Ali M. Abugheida, Fredrick S. Levin and Sarah Davis from Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe have stepped in as defense counsel to Goodleap in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the Truth in Lending Act. The case, filed Jan. 13 in California Central District Court by Kemnitzer Barron & Krieg on behalf of homeowners Amelia and Daniel Perez, accuses the defendant of fraudulently inducing the plaintiffs into entering a contract for the installation of a solar power system on their property. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sunshine Suzanne Sykes, is 5:24-cv-00075, Amelia Perez et al v. Goodleap, LLC et al.

Renewable Energy

February 27, 2024, 8:29 AM

Amelia Perez

Daniel Perez

Kemnitzer Barron And Krieg LLP

Housing And Economic Rights Advocates

Does

Goodleap, LLC

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips

Manatt Phelps And Pillips LLP

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

nature of claim: 371/for claims under the Truth in Lending Act