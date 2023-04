New Suit - Contract

Amelia Maritime Group filed a conversion lawsuit against Integr8 Fuels on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Blank Rome, accuses the defendant of wrongfully arresting the plaintiff's boat for alleged nonpayment of invoices for boating fuel, causing over $800,000 in damages. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03304, Amelia Maritime Group Ltd. v. Integr8 Fuels Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

April 20, 2023, 7:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Amelia Maritime Group Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Blank Rome

defendants

Integr8 Fuels Inc.

nature of claim: 120/over a maritime contract dispute