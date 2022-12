Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ballard Spahr on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Inc. and Rural Media Group Inc. to Nevada District Court. The suit was filed by Dickinson Wright on behalf of Anthony Ameen in 2:22-cv-02004, Ameen v. Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 01, 2022, 9:52 AM