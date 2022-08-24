Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Duane Morris on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract and fraudulent transfer lawsuit against T.R. Ricotta Electric and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by Tesser & Cohen on behalf of A.M.E. Inc., which accuses T.R. of forming defendant entity Hatzel & Buehler in order to evade paying millions of dollars in damages stemming from an underlying job abandonment dispute. The case is 2:22-cv-05211, A.M.E., Inc. v. T.R. Ricotta Electric, Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

August 24, 2022, 6:13 PM