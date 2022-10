New Suit - Trademark

Plush toy manufacturer AMDL Collections filed a copyright and trademark infringement lawsuit against Kleeger Products on Friday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, brought by Riker Danzig, accuses the defendant of selling a deer head plush wall mount on Amazon identical to the plaintiff's own product. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-06224, AMDL Collections Inc. v. Kleeger Products LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 21, 2022, 7:35 PM