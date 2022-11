Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Phelps Dunbar on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Amazon.com and Topstar Technology to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Martzell, Bickford & Centola on behalf of Alvar Russell Amdal and Rosaleen Brown Amdal, who claim a defective portable charger caught fire and caused the death of their pets. The case is 2:22-cv-04465, Amdal et al v. Topstar Technology, LLC et al.

November 10, 2022, 12:31 PM