Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Missouri Western District Court on behalf of AMCOL Systems. The suit accuses the Children's Mercy Hospital of refusing to pay for billing and collection services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00433, Amcol Systems, Inc. v. The Children's Mercy Hospital.

June 20, 2023, 8:09 PM

