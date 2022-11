New Suit

Nationwide filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Tuesday in Texas Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Martin Disiere Jefferson & Wisdom, names Ace Hardware and other claimants in connection with underlying wrongful death litigation stemming from an accidental fire. The case is 4:22-cv-00989, AMCO Insurance Company v. Jabo's Hardware, LLC et al.

Insurance

November 22, 2022, 6:24 PM