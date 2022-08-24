New Suit

Nationwide sued B O S Security Inc., Equity 1 Team Inc. and other defendants Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The suit, brought by Swift, Currie, McGhee & Hiers, seeks declaratory judgment that Nationwide has no duty under a commercial general liability policy to defend or indemnify defendants an underlying action. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-03383, AMCO Insurance Company v. Hampton et al.

Insurance

August 24, 2022, 7:40 AM