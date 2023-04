Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Spencer Fane on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Navient to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Donald J. Schmid on behalf of a plaintiff claiming fraudulent concealment of his eligibility for a total loan discharge. The case is 2:23-cv-02560, Ambrosetti v. Navient Corporation et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 05, 2023, 6:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Ronald J. Ambrosetti

defendants

Navient Corporation

Navient Solutions, Inc.

Navient Solutions, LLC

defendant counsels

Spencer Fane

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws