Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Harman Claytor Corrigan & Wellman on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Foundation Building Materials, a building supplies company owned by funds affiliated with private equity firm American Securities, and other defendants to Virginia Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Office of Maury & Krol and Alexander Law Group on behalf of Daniel Ambrose, who alleges that he was injured after a cart for transporting building materials overturned on him. The case is 3:23-cv-00236, Ambrose v. Foundation Building Materials, LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

April 07, 2023, 2:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Daniel Ambrose

Plaintiffs

Alexander Law Group PLC

Maury & Krol, PLLC

defendants

Foundation Building Materials, LLC

DeAndre McKnight-Williams

Fbm Southeast, LLC

defendant counsels

Harman Claytor

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims