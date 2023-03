Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Monday removed a debt class action against Crown Asset Management to New York Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by attorney Howard A. Gutman, accuses Crown of failing to adhere to certain policies regarding the right to arbitration in connection with the company's debt collection claims. The case is 1:23-cv-02567, Ambrosch et al v. Crown Asset Management, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

March 27, 2023, 8:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Gloria Asenjo

Nanette Ambrosch

defendants

Crown Asset Management, LLC

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws