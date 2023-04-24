New Suit - Personal Injury

Norfolk Southern was hit with a toxic tort lawsuit on Monday in Pennsylvania Western District Court over a Feb. 3 train derailment and chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio. The suit, brought by Dillon McCandless King Coulter & Graham, Shenkan Injury Lawyers and the Frantz Law Group on behalf of Ambridge Area School District, is part of a wave of cases brought on behalf of businesses and residents who were allegedly exposed to hazardous materials released from the wreck, including the carcinogenic compound vinyl chloride. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00664, Ambridge Area School District v. Norfolk Southern Corp. et al.

April 24, 2023, 5:02 PM

Ambridge Area School District

Dillon McCandless King Coulter Graham

Norfolk Southern Corporation

Norfolk Southern Railway Company

