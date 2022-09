Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Farella Braun + Martel on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Amazon to California Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by the San Diego Employment Attorneys Group on behalf of Arnolfo Ambito, who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for reporting hazardous working conditions. The case is 3:22-cv-01411, Ambito v. Prime Now LLC.

Internet & Social Media

September 16, 2022, 8:37 PM