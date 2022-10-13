Who Got The Work

Steven M. Hartmann and Erin McAdams Franzblau of Freeborn & Peters have stepped in to defend Superior Air-Ground Ambulance Service Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged sex and disability discrimination in employment. The case was filed Aug. 29 in Illinois Northern District Court by Sulaiman Law Group Ltd. on behalf of Maria Ambion. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis, is 1:22-cv-04581, Ambion v. Superior Air-Ground Ambulance Service Inc.

Health Care

October 13, 2022, 9:48 AM