New Suit - Trademark

AMB Media, provider of the Legacybox media digitizing service, sued a competitor Friday in Tennessee for trademark infringement and unfair competition. The suit, filed by Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, takes aim at OneMB over its use of the 'MEMORYBOX' mark in connection with the sale of similar media digitizing kits. Both companies specialize in the transfer of home videos and photos to digital formats. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00210, Amb Media, LLC v. OneMB.

Internet & Social Media

August 20, 2022, 11:05 AM