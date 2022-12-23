New Suit

Amazon.com filed a petition Thursday in Washington Western District Court for an extension of time to produce electronic records to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and the U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration. According to the filing, Amazon.com is being investigated for alleged safety risks in its warehouses. The company, which is represented by Davis Wright Tremaine and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, claims that the government's demand for hundreds of thousands of documents by early January is unreasonable. The case is 2:22-cv-01815, Amazon.com Services, LLC v. United States Department of Justice.

Internet & Social Media

December 23, 2022, 10:36 AM