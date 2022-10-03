New Suit

Amazon.com filed a lawsuit Monday in Washington Western District Court targeting the state and federal government over the safety inspection of a fulfillment center in Kent. The court case, filed by Davis Wright Tremaine, challenges the findings of the inspection, citing a lack of specifics regarding ergonomic standards and other concerns arising from the state's Department of Labor. The case is 2:22-cv-01404, Amazon.com Services LLC v. Sacks et al.

October 03, 2022, 6:17 PM