New Suit - Trademark
Amazon.com and Therabody Inc. sued Guizhou Yanmu Trading Co. and other defendants Wednesday in Washington Western District Court over trademark infringement claims. The lawsuit, filed by Davis Wright Tremaine, alleges that the defendants sell counterfeit Therabody massage guns. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00931, Amazon.com, Inc. et al v. Weiyuan et al.
Internet & Social Media
June 21, 2023, 11:52 AM
Plaintiffs
- Amazon.com Services LLC
- Amazon.com, Inc.
- Therabody, Inc.
defendants
- Does 1-10
- Guizhou Yanmu Trading Co., Ltd.
- Huangshan
- Individuals and/or Entities Doing Business as Certain Amazon Selling Accounts Identified in Schedule 1
- Shenzhen Youyuan Huipin E-Commerce Co., Ltd.
- Taizhou Qisheng E-Commerce Co., Ltd.
- Tongshan County Shanrun Department Store
- Wang Weiyuan
- Yan Wen Jian
- Yang Tingting
nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims