New Suit - Trademark

Amazon.com and Therabody Inc. sued Guizhou Yanmu Trading Co. and other defendants Wednesday in Washington Western District Court over trademark infringement claims. The lawsuit, filed by Davis Wright Tremaine, alleges that the defendants sell counterfeit Therabody massage guns. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00931, Amazon.com, Inc. et al v. Weiyuan et al.

Internet & Social Media

June 21, 2023, 11:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Amazon.com Services LLC

Amazon.com, Inc.

Therabody, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Davis Wright Tremaine

defendants

Does 1-10

Guizhou Yanmu Trading Co., Ltd.

Huangshan

Individuals and/or Entities Doing Business as Certain Amazon Selling Accounts Identified in Schedule 1

Shenzhen Youyuan Huipin E-Commerce Co., Ltd.

Taizhou Qisheng E-Commerce Co., Ltd.

Tongshan County Shanrun Department Store

Wang Weiyuan

Yan Wen Jian

Yang Tingting

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims