New Suit - Trademark

Amazon.com and Therabody Inc. sued Guizhou Yanmu Trading Co. and other defendants Wednesday in Washington Western District Court over trademark infringement claims. The lawsuit, filed by Davis Wright Tremaine, alleges that the defendants sell counterfeit Therabody massage guns. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00931, Amazon.com, Inc. et al v. Weiyuan et al.

Internet & Social Media

June 21, 2023, 11:52 AM

