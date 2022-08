New Suit - Trademark

Amazon.com and World Wrestling Entertainment sued an Amazon merchant Tuesday in Washington Western District Court for alleged trademark infringement. The lawsuit, filed by Davis Wright Tremaine, accuses Superiorleather of unlawfully selling counterfeit WWE championship title belts on Amazon. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01207, Amazon.com, Inc. et al v. Superiorleather et al.

Internet & Social Media

August 30, 2022, 12:04 PM